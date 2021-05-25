Edward James, 55, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Regional One Health in Memphis TN. Services will be on Sat. 29 May 2021- 1 PM at Sardis Cemetery -Hamilton, MS. Visitation will be on Fri. 28 May 2021- 4 PM to Pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen, MS Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes,com.

