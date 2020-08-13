NETTLETON, MS -- Colandrea Renise James-Grimes, 42, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Select Medical Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1pm, Graveside at New Zion Church Cemetery, Plantersville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 5-7 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
