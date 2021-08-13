HL James 83, passed away August 13, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 20, 1938 in Lafayette Springs, MS to William David and Amma Hill James. He is survived by one son, Matt James (Rebecca) of Oxford; 2 daughters, Paula Chester (Alan) of FL, Beth Coggins (Tommy) of Nettleton; nine grandchildren, Tara Wiles, Chelsea Wiles, Kayla Dowden, Gabby Coggins, Millie Sprayberry, Jensine Coggins, Paul James, William David James 111, and Caleb James; two great- grandchildren, Samantha and Zoey Manning; one brother, Leo James of Pontotoc . He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William H James and Edmund James. There will be a private family service later. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

