HL James 83, passed away August 13, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 20, 1938 in Lafayette Springs, MS to William David and Amma Hill James. He is survived by one son, Matt James (Rebecca) of Oxford; 2 daughters, Paula Chester (Alan) of FL, Beth Coggins (Tommy) of Nettleton; nine grandchildren, Tara Wiles, Chelsea Wiles, Kayla Dowden, Gabby Coggins, Millie Sprayberry, Jensine Coggins, Paul James, William David James 111, and Caleb James; two great- grandchildren, Samantha and Zoey Manning; one brother, Leo James of Pontotoc . He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William H James and Edmund James. There will be a private family service later. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.