James Joseph (Joe Sam) Williams, 68, died in his home in Mobile, AL Jan 27th. He leaves his spouse of 40 years, Sun Cha Park. He is predeceased by his parents, James A. and Kathleen E. Williams of Pontotoc. He has 2 brothers, Edward L. in Memphis and Thomas A. in Melbourne Beach, FL. He leaves a daughter, Mary Gail Plunkett, 2 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren in Savannah, TN., and a son, John Powell Williams in Pensacola, FL.
James retired from the Army as a W3 warrant officer and a helicopter pilot. He and his wife own and operate Mobile Beauty Supply.
Mobile Memorial Gardens will handle the funeral arrangements and a viewing will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday February 1st.
