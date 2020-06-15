Maxine Stark Owens James, 92, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. She was an inspector in a factory before retiring, she enjoyed taking care of people, she loved spending time with her church family and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a Pentescostal. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Johnny Bridges and Bro. Terry Barley officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery in Jumpertown. She is survived by (3) daughters, Frieda Jones (Claude) of Fayette, AL, Alice McAnally (Danny) of Booneville and Barbara Holt (Jerry) of Tupelo; son, Boyce Stark (Sherry) of Hamilton, AL; (7) grandchildren, Tammie Thomas (Craig), Tracie Weatherby (Todd), Floyd "JR" Reed (Lisa), Terry Stark (Kim), Kimberly Edwards (Derek), Elisha Damone (Carl),Heather Wright (Michael), Tina Barley (Terry) and Brandi Bozeman; (25) great-grandchildren; (1) great-great-grandchild; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Stark; her parents, William and Lola Inman Owens; (1) great-granddaughter; (1) sister and (3) brothers. Pallbearers will be Terry Stark, Kendrick Million, Kolson Million, Jace Miller, Ian Miller and Craig Thomas. Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
