CALHOUN CITY -- Mrs. Jimmie Dale Otts James, 63, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00am at New Providence Baptist Church in Derma. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00am until service time at the church. Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Providence Cemetery.

