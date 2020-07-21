The oldest child born to Thomas Hatchet and Sarah Listenbee Brown passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on July 12, 2020. She was a member of Saint John Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. A 1975 graduate from Orange Park High School in Florida. Relocating back home she enrolled at the Itawamba Community College. Moving to Nashville, TN. after receiving a degree in Journalism this is where she worked as a columnist for the Nashville Pride Newspaper; a journalist and researcher and head buyer for Dillard's Department Store as well as a documentary filmmaker with Satin & Silver Productions. She was blessed with so many gifted talents. She began traveling and recording with the rhythm and blues band Mosely and Johnson, served as a motivational speaker, youth advocate and a acclaimed author with some of her books can be purchase on Amazon. In Peggy free time she always enjoyed spending precious moments and making lasting memories with her family whom she had an unconditional love and devotion. Her parents and brother, Ronnie Hatchet preceded her in death. Peggy is survived by her son, Taaz Walker, two grandchildren, Devin Walker of Shannon, MS., and Kennedy Walker of Verona, MS., one brother Rogers Listenbee, Three sisters, Gloria Hatchet-Fleming (Paul) , Vanessa Hatchet- Copeland (Chicko), Angelene Hatchet( Tony) Ledbetter, of Verona, MS. one uncle, John (Ella) Hersey of Shannon, MS., a special friend, Jennifer Harris Satterwhite and a host of other relatives. In Lieu of flowers the family requested donations to be made to the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi, P.O. Box 1098, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Her Life Celebration service will be private at the request of the family. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary will oversee the arrangements, expressions of sympathy may be left at www.grayson-porters.com
