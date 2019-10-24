95, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at her residence in Aberdeen. Mrs. Virgia Lee James was born to the parents, Hazie McKnuckle and Ada Sheen-McKnuckle on Jan. 10, 1924 in Hamilton, MS. Mrs. Virgia Lee James is survived by two daughters; Joyce Spratt and Virgia Cousin both of Aberdeen. Two sons; Cleveland James and Eddie F. James (Victoria) both of Aberdeen, MS. Two step-sons; Richard Shaw of Jackson, MS and Willie Howell (Sharon) of Chicago, Ill. One sister-in-law; Annie Hrobowski of Brinkley, Ill. There are 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Two sisters proceeded her in death; Bessie Johnson and Mary McKnuckle. Two brothers proceeded her in death; Eddie Carlisle and Johnnie Smith. The visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hebron MBC with Rev. Johnny Walker officiating. The burial will follow at the New Hebron MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
