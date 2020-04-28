Evelyn Brint Jamieson, 88, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Care in Corinth, MS. She was born on July 21, 1931, to John L. and Grace Sale Brint in Middleton, TN. She was retired Co-Owner of Jamieson Grocery in Ripley and also Baked and Decorated Cakes for the public. She was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ. Evelyn is survived by one son: Joey Jamieson of Booneville, MS; four daughters: Regina Jamieson Gandy Coats , Janet Jamieson Bennett (Mike) , Melinda Jamieson Walden (Jim) all of Ripley, MS, Ellen Jamieson Dodson (Bobby) of Spring Hill, TN; eight grandchildren: Angie Winnett (Jeremy) of Goodlettsville, TN, Patton Bennett (Marissia) of Ripley, MS, Laura Beth Walden Bell (Sam) of Tupelo, MS, Brent Walden of Tupelo, MS, Hannah Downs (Alex) of Booneville, MS, Mary Alyse Jamieson Malone (Daniel) of Booneville, MS, William Coats of Nashville, TN, Samuel Coats (Stephanie) of Morristown, TN; seven great-grandchildren: Lelon Downs of Booneville, MS, Coralyne Winnett of Goodlettsville, TN, Jolie Winnett of Goodlettsville, TN, Lillian Bennett of Ripley, MS, Ethan Morgan of Ripley, MS, Miles Jones of Ripley, MS, Harrison Coats of Morristown, TN. Private Family service was held in honor of her life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Tippah Memorial Garden with Dr. Patrick Chapman and Minister Josh McCreary officiating. Expressions of sympathy, for the Jamieson Family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.