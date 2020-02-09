TUPELO -- Peggy Jamieson, 92, passed away Saturday, February 08, 2020, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 AM to service time at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.