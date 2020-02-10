Tupelo - Mrs. Peggy Elizabeth Jamieson, age 92, formerly of Ripley, MS, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 8, 2020 while residing at AvonLea Assisted Living. She was born in Chalybeate, MS on December 2, 1927 to Xenophone Powell and Emma Galster Powell. Peggy graduated high school and continued her studies at Northwest Junior College in Senatobia. She and her husband, W. C. Jamieson (Dub) made their home in Ripley, MS where they raised their children, worked and were faithful members of First Baptist Church of Ripley. She taught Sunday school, taught GA's, served in the Women's Missionary Union, and sang in the choir. Peggy was a member of the Ripley Women's Civic Club. She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother until her youngest child started to school and then worked over 30 years employed as a Teller/bookkeeper at People's Bank in Ripley. After retirement, Peggy served as a caregiver to ill family members and her husband, W.C. after his debilitating strokes. She had a humble servant's heart, always giving of herself to others. After moving to Tupelo, Peggy was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. In her last weeks, some of the staff at AvonLea referred to her as the "AvonLea Angel" because she lovingly prayed for them and with them as she approached her own home-going. Her love for her Lord was at the center of everything she did, and she shared that love freely with everyone she met. A celebration of her life and home-going will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bert Harper and Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. A family graveside service will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to service time only. Survivors include her son, Phillip Jamieson (Jan) of Tupelo; two daughters, Marilyn Cullum (Walt) of Forrest City, Arkansas and Gloria Arnold (Mike) of Tupelo; sister, Helen Wallace of Cordova, TN; seven grandchildren, Chris Hicky, Jennifer Collins, Laura Kraus, Lori Jones, Anna Young, Emmalee Hicks, and Grayson Arnold; twelve great-grandchildren, Hayes and Wyatt Hicky, Molly, Avery, and Peyton Collins, Gray Kraus, Meg, Jack, Gus, and Philly Jones, Preslee Hicks, and Amelia Arnold; a host of other dear relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.C., parents, X.G. and Emma Powell, 2 brothers, Roy and C.D. Powell, and one sister, Hildreth Powell. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Chris Hicky, Grayson Arnold, George Jones, and Daniel Young, as well as sons-in-law, Mike Arnold and Walt Cullum. Honorary pallbearers will be grandson-in-law, Zack Kraus and staff and caregivers of Avon Lea. Memorials may be made to West Jackson Street Baptist Church Building Fund, 1349 West Jackson Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or First Baptist Church, 202 E. Pine Street, Ripley, Ms. 38663. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 1:00 p.m., Thursday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. The family wishes to offer a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at AvonLea Assisted Living for the loving care they gave Mrs. Peggy during her last days on this earth. She loved and felt loved by each and everyone. Her life and legacy will live on through her family and friends, who will forever be changed by her precious life.
