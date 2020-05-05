UNION COUNTY -- Vicky Elizabeth Nix Jamieson, 64, passed away Sunday, May 03, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Family Service will be at 2 PM Friday, May 8 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the corner of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead.. Visitation will be on Arrangement will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.

