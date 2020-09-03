Jean Hutcheson Jamison, 76, resident of Tupelo and lifelong resident of North Mississippi, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. A private family service remembering the life of Ms. Jamison is planned. A private burial will take place in the Verona Cemetery with her family members. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Ms. Jamison was born March 8, 1944 in Saltillo, MS, the daughter of the late William and Rose Irwin Hutcheson. She received her education in the Saltillo Public School System, served as a caregiver and was employed in the food service industry for much of her life. A Christian, Ms. Jamison was baptized on October 21, 2006 and an active supporter of the Jehovah Witness Congregation in Tupelo. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and her much adored grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loving mother, grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed by that knew and loved her. "WHEN WE'VE DONE ALL WE CAN.....JEHOVAH DOES ALL WE CAN'T". Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Carreira (Kenneth) of Nettleton and Lee Ann Benoit (Robert) of Tupelo, two sons, David Wooldridge of Mantachie and Michael Wooldridge (Sonia) of Myrtle, a sister, Carolyn Hazzard (Doug) of Flowery Branch, GA, a brother, Billy Hutcheson (Janice) of Verona, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a special daughter in law, Cathi Wooldridge. The family requests that memorials be directed to any Jehovah Witness Organization that benefits children and those less fortunate. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.