PRAIRIE, MS -- Herman Jamison, Sr., 90, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mark #1 C.O.G.I.C.. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Sykes Cemetery.

