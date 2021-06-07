Terry Jamison, 79, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 21, 1942 to the late Troy Jamerson and the late Dorothy Owens Jamerson. He worked at Blue Bell, Itawamba Manufacturing, and Superior Products for many years. Terry was a veteran of the US Army, where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed reading, watching Fox News, and caring for his animals. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Monday June, 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He leaves behind his wife; Carolyn Jamison of Fulton, daughter; Liz Massey of Columbus, grandchildren; Tracey Gray and Derek Reich, both of Fulton, great grandchildren; Allysa Gray, Marleigh Gray, Wade Gray, Aiden Reich, all of Fulton, and Braxton Massey of Columbus, 3 sisters; Ann Bridges of Amory, Agnus Harper of Smithville, and Cathy Ashley of Golden, 1 brother; Johnny (Brenda) Jamerson of Fairview. He was preceded in death by his parents; Troy and Dorothy Jamerson, sister; Janice Sandlin, son; Mike Reich, daughter; Debbie Prestage, grandchildren; Jennifer Reich, Jonathan Massey, and Josh Massey. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
