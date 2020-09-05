Janice Smith

HAMILTON, ALABAMA - Janice /Cayson/Sipley/Smith of Hamilton, AL 67, died at LTAC Hospital in Tuscaloosa, AL Sunday morning August 30, 2020.
Memorial Services for Janice will be September 13th from 2-3 pm in the Chapel at Hamilton Funeral Home, Hamilton, AL.
Ms. Janice was born August 1, 1953 in Hamilton. Janice was the daughter of her biological mother & father Mildred Goodson/Cayson & James Arthur Cayson of Hamilton, AL and her adopted mother & father Mrs. Anita Sipley & Pastor Richard Sipley of Ohio.
Survivors are her adopted father Pastor Richard Sipley of OH, brothers James Cayson (Genney) of Sunland, CA and Larry Sipley of OH, sisters Julie McCray of Russellville, AL, Joyce Smith (Bob) of Tupelo, Faye Pratt of Russellville, fiance Marcus Taylor of Hamilton, AL, several nieces & nephews and several great nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by biological parents Mildred Goodson/Cayson & James Arthur Cayson, adopted Mother Anita Sipley and brothers Denver Cayson & Johnny Cayson.
Janice was loved by all that knew her for her friendly & outgoing personality. She was always willing to be a care giver for her family. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, sweet smile and her love of being near the beach and ocean.
