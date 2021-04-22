Charles Lynn Jarrett, 84, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. He was born July 31, 1936 to Clovis Jarrett and Mary Ethel Model Jarrett. He served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a devoted husband of over sixty years to Lillie Velma Roaten Jarrett. He loved his family and church. Mr. Jarrett was part of the jail ministry in Union County. He was a machinist and enjoyed working on his old truck. Mr. Jarrett was a member of Martin Baptist Church. A visitation for Mr. Jarrett will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11am to the start of the service at 1:00pm at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Russell, Jimmy Russell and Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. A graveside service and burial will be at Keownville Baptist Church. He is survived by one daughter, Wanda Hunsucker (Tripp Carter) of Memphis, one son Gary Jarrett (Sheryl) of Lincoln, MO, five grandchildren; April Fruits, Jonathan Hunsucker, Brandon Jarrett, Ryan Jarrett, and Lauren Olsen, and three great grandchildren; Bella Dykes, Charlotte Olsen, and Nora Olsen. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two sisters, Betty Owen and Francis Davenport. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. United will be flying the United States Air Force in honor of his service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. Donations in leu of flowers can be made to the American Legion post 72 New Albany.
