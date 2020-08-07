Marvin Preston Jarrett, 92, passed away August 6, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church and attended Hurricane High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy he married Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Kidd on September 25, 1948 and they had four children. He operated a store in Hurricane for a short period of time and later operated a barbershop at Shady Grove. He farmed full time in Union and Pontotoc Counties until his retirement. He was a hard working loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. He lived a life dedicated to God and family and taught his children respect, responsibility and lived a life teaching by example. There will be a private graveside service for the family. Bro. Kenneth Bishop, Bro. Marcus Coward and Bro. Jerry Hooper will officiate. Burial will be in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-four children-Larry Neal Jarrett (Jerri Ann), Terry Randal Jarrett (Sherry), Teresa Ann Allen (Gary) and Karen Renee Angle (Mitch); 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; and sister Fay Robbins. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years-Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Kidd; parents-Mary Gullick Jarrett and William Mayes Jarrett; brothers-Dalton Jarrett, Wesley Jarrett, Donald Jarrett and Quay Jarrett; sisters-Naiomi Brown, Alice Washington and Alpha Caples. Pallbearers-Shea Jarrett, Barry McCord, Wes Jarrett, Neal Jarrett, Chad McCord, Linton Gilmer and Bryce McCord. Honorary pallbearers-Tommy Nichols, James Houston Jordan and Walter Bishop. Drive thru visitation will be at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00-2:00pm.
