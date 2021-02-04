Patricia Ann Berry Jarrett, 55, passed away Wednesday, February 03, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday February 8, 2021 @12:00 p.m. at Graveside service at Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be on two hour prior to service at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook atwww.agnewandsons.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.