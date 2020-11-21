Lillie Velma Roaten Jarrett, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 31, 1940 in New Albany to the late William Counsel and Laura Lee Hall Roaten. She was a retired bookkeeper and a homemaker. She enjoyed Facebook and connecting with others who enjoyed her hobbies of crafting, sewing and ceramics. She was a faithful member of Martin Baptist Church and loved helping others. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Andy Russell and Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of over sixty years, Charles Jarrett of New Albany; one daughter, Wanda Hunsucker (Tripp Carter) of Memphis, TN; one son, Gary Jarrett (Sheryl) of Lincoln, MO; one sister, Dot Metts of New Albany; two brothers, Robert Roaten and Gene Roaten; five grandchildren: April Fruits (Brian), Jonathan Hunsucker (Brian Glunt), Brandon Jarrett (Jenny Bryant), Ryan Jarrett (Cailie Carlile) and Lauren Olson (George); and three great grandchildren: Bella Dykes, Charlotte Dykes and Nora Jane Olson. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.