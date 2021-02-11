Joey Edward Jarvis, 41, passed away Tuesday, February 02, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 13, 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.