Linda "Sue" Randolph Jarvis, 78, was born on September 8, 1941 and journeyed to her heavenly home on July 18, 2020 surrounded by her family at her daughter's home. She was born in New Albany, MS to Curtis and Beulah Randolph. She graduated from Center High School in 1959 and later that year married her high school sweetheart for 53 years of marriage together. She was a Blue Mountain College graduate with a degree in elementary education and taught school in Kentucky, Myrtle, West Union, and Tupelo. She was a Sunday school teacher and actively involved in Faith Outreach, Global Outreach, jail ministry, Christian Women Job Corps and many other Christian organizations. She was a resident of Tupelo and a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. She served on the board at Blue Mountain College, Global Outreach, and Allied Funeral Home. She traveled the world with her husband and she worked with Christian missionaries in many countries on four continents. She passionately loved cooking for her family and making dishes from the different places where she traveled. Her hobbies included cross-stitching, photography, painting, gardening, ceramics, and shopping. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and cheerfully served the Lord during her time on earth. She is survived by her daughters, Leigh (Henry) and Leslie (Ed) and six grandchildren: Marina Dale (Christian), Jacob Orozco (Becca), Peyton, Edison, Graham, and Perrin Holliday, and one great-grandson, Elijah Dale. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Morris O. Jarvis, and one brother, Neal Randolph. Sue was given extraordinary care and love by her sitters Minnie Stone, Nell Baker, Bessie Smith, Rosie Carter, and Sylvia Lipford. A heartfelt thanks from the family is extended to all Sanctuary Hospice caregivers who provided excellent care. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, her immediate family will have a private celebration of her life. Burial will be at Tupelo Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please note that memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801, Global Outreach 74 Kings Highway, Pontotoc, MS 38863, Blue Mountain College 201 W. Main St., Blue Mountain, MS 38610, or Sanctuary Hospice 5159 W Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801.
