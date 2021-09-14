On Sunday afternoon, September 12, 2021 at The Tippah County Hospital, Velva Jane Miller Jarvis, 77, resident of Ripley, departed this life surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Jarvis will be at 1 PM Thursday, September 16 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Bennett and Bro. Stacey McKee officiating. Burial will follow in the Whittentown Cemetery near Ripley. Ms. Jarvis was born May 27, 1944 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Irene Ballard Miller. She received her education in the Centre Public School System in Ripley and was employed in the sample department of the BenchCraft Corporation for over 20 years before retiring. A Christian who was affectionately known as "Bo", lived life joyfully, generously and lovingly and welcomed everyone with her warm southern cordiality. An expert in the kitchen, she loved cooking for her family and made sure nobody left hungry. Ms. Jarvis enjoyed the beauty of her flowers, was an avid reader of the Daily Journal and read her Bible daily. Her family was her greatest passion and spoiling her grandchildren was a source of pride. Ms. Jarvis leaves behind many memories to be treasured by her family and friends and they find comfort in knowing they will meet again. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, September 15 and will continue from 9 AM to 1 PM Thursday, September 16 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish her memories include two children, Tammie South Johnson and Trey South (Sandy), both of Ripley, one sister, Joyce Cook, Little Rock, AR, two brothers, James Miller (Edna) of Ripley and Danny Miller (Gladys) of New Albany, six grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Caleb Frenn, Caden South Jackson, Monica Vandergriff, Jordan South and Hayley South, five great grandchildren and two sons in law, Johnny Johnson and Steve Frenn. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Terry Vance South, Jr., one daughter, Rhonda South Frenn, a grandson, John Terry (J.T.) Johnson, a sister, Glennie Short and three brothers, Larry, Charles Wayne and Donald Miller. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
