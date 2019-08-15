Terrance Joseph Jarzen, 73, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio April 13, 1946 to Helen and Leo Jarzen. He was a graduate of St. Stanislaus High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. He worked for over 30 years in tire manufacturing before retiring from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. Terry enjoyed golfing, gambling, reading, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church for 25 years. Survivors include his daughter, Leann Swafford and her husband, Stacey of Petal; two sons, Brent Jarzen and his wife, Zoe of Albany, Georgia and Ryan Jarzen and his wife, Kelly of Monroe, Georgia; six grandchildren, Zach Jarzen of Alexandria, Virginia, Benjamin Swafford of Petal, Parker Swafford of Petal, Scott Jarzen of Albany, Sydney Helen Swafford of Petal and Will Jarzen of Monroe; and fiance, Barbara Timmons of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 42 years prior to her death, Donna Jarzen; and two brothers, Robert Jarzen and Thomas Jarzen. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38802 or North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, 422A E. President St., Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.