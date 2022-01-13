James Gaylon Jaudon,88, of Hamilton, MS was reunited with his loving wife in Heaven on January 7th, 2022. "Gayle", as he was affectionately known, was a graduate of Hamilton High School. After more than twenty years, James G. Jaudon retired as a Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force and then further continued serving his country, with an equal amount of time in the Civil Service, as a firefighter at Columbus Air Force Base. Having spent many deployments abroad in places such as Thailand and the United Kingdom, Gayle continued to enjoy travelling and fellowship with family and friends, old and new. He was a member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and a dedicated member and volunteer with the Veterans of Foreign Wars for many decades. He was preceded in death by Rose Jaudon, his loving wife of 54 years, his parents, Clyde and Audrey Jaudon, brother Jerry Clyde Jaudon, and granddaughter Eliza Jaudon. James G. Jaudon is survived by his children, Kevin Jaudon (Susan) of Thomaston, Georgia, Audrey Jaudon Pongetti (Phil) of Tyler, Texas, and Jeff Jaudon (Brenda) of Hamilton, Mississippi, as well as eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and siblings, Ellis Jaudon (Carol), Cecil Jaudon (Rachel), both of Hamilton, Mississippi, and Carol Jaudon Cannon of Lexington, Tennessee. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 14th from 5-7 p.m at the Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Funeral services to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Jaudon will be conducted Saturday, January 15th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hamilton United Methodist Church, with Bro. Roger McGrew officiating. Mr. Jaudon will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m until the service hour and burial will immediately follow at Hamilton Friendship Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Pongetti, Phillip Pongetti, Wyatt Jaudon, Jacob Jaudon, Mike Jaudon and Johnny Kelly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of James Jaudon, to benefit the Animals of Monroe County, c/o Dr. Carol Crawford, the Hamilton United Methodist Church, or the Cross of Christ Project.
