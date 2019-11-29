TIPPAH COUNTY -- Junior Wayne Jeanes, 79, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeal Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley.

