Sandra Lee Messer King Jeans was born November 11, 1962 in New Albany, to Jerry Messer and Minnie Jo Raines Grubbs. Sandra went to West Union High School. She was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. Sandra loved spending time with family. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the Service starts at 2:00 PM at the Enterprise Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Enterprise Cemetery. Survivors include her husband: Roy Jeans of Pooleville; her daddy: Jerry Messer (Tessie) of Pooleville; one sister: Charlotte Ann Gaines of Pontotoc; two nieces: Katie Jo Dobbs (Ethan) of Pontotoc, Jessica Ann Smith ( Heath) of Brandon, MS; one great niece: Destiney Hester; two great nephews: Carter Dobbs, Knox Smith. She is preceded in death by her first husband: Tommy King; her mother: Minnie Jo Raines Grubbs; her grandparents: J.D. Messer and Ollie Benefield Messer, Joe Raines and Flossie Blackard Raines. Officiating will be Bro. Robert Sheppard and Bro. Marty Merritt. Pallbearers will be: Heath Smith, Ethan Dobbs, Bob Gaines, Jeffery Gordon, Brandon Gordon, Johnny Stevens. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

