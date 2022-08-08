Sandra Lee Messer King Jeans was born November 11, 1962 in New Albany, to Jerry Messer and Minnie Jo Raines Grubbs. Sandra went to West Union High School. She was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. Sandra loved spending time with family. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the Service starts at 2:00 PM at the Enterprise Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Enterprise Cemetery. Survivors include her husband: Roy Jeans of Pooleville; her daddy: Jerry Messer (Tessie) of Pooleville; one sister: Charlotte Ann Gaines of Pontotoc; two nieces: Katie Jo Dobbs (Ethan) of Pontotoc, Jessica Ann Smith ( Heath) of Brandon, MS; one great niece: Destiney Hester; two great nephews: Carter Dobbs, Knox Smith. She is preceded in death by her first husband: Tommy King; her mother: Minnie Jo Raines Grubbs; her grandparents: J.D. Messer and Ollie Benefield Messer, Joe Raines and Flossie Blackard Raines. Officiating will be Bro. Robert Sheppard and Bro. Marty Merritt. Pallbearers will be: Heath Smith, Ethan Dobbs, Bob Gaines, Jeffery Gordon, Brandon Gordon, Johnny Stevens. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.