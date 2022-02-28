Jeffery "Jeff" Dean Reed, 58, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at DCH Memorial Hospital in Tuscaloosa, AL. He was born on April 7, 1963 to the late I.M. and Lillie Belle (Allbritton) Reed.
He was well known for his love for music, his humor and infectious smile. He is survived by his children, Mindy (Toby) Lafayette of Oxford, Kayla (Keith) Bass of Saltillo, Brittany (Mike) Scott and J.D Wesson of Guntown; six grandchildren, Cadence and Liam Scott, Levi and Luke Bass, Grayson and Kyson Lafayette; and one brother, Mike Reed of Perryville, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Barbara Jane, Don Lester, Roger Lee, James Thomas, Jimmy Hershal and Steve Randy Reed. No funeral or memorial service will be held by the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.