Jeffery "Jeff" Dean Reed, 58, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at DCH Memorial Hospital in Tuscaloosa, AL. He was born on April 7, 1963 to the late I.M. and Lillie Belle (Allbritton) Reed. 

He was well known for his love for music, his humor and infectious smile. He is survived by his children, Mindy (Toby) Lafayette of Oxford, Kayla (Keith) Bass of Saltillo, Brittany (Mike) Scott and J.D Wesson of Guntown; six grandchildren, Cadence and Liam Scott, Levi and Luke Bass, Grayson and Kyson Lafayette; and one brother, Mike Reed of Perryville, MO. 

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Barbara Jane, Don Lester, Roger Lee, James Thomas, Jimmy Hershal and Steve Randy Reed. No funeral or memorial service will be held by the family. 

