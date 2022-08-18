Betty Jean Wheeler Jeffcoat passed from this life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Mrs. Jeffcoat was born on January 6, 1932, to Hershel Van Wheeler and Sophia Paralee Reed Wheeler. Her Reed family was among the first settlers on Chickasaw Tribal land that became Mississippi and later became Itawamba County. She was one of eleven children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, W.D. (Bill) Jeffcoat and nine siblings; Reva Gurley; Louise Barnes; Basil Wheeler; Josephine Bean; Jacqueline Brumley; Terry Wheeler; Hershel Wheeler, Jr., Yvonne Rogers, and Carolyn Smith. One sister survives, Molly Wheeler Smith and brother-in-law, Doug of Fulton, MS and her brother-in-law, Gary Smith of Tupelo, MS. She loved her many nieces and nephews and their families. Mrs. Jeffcoat was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Freed-Hardeman College. She married William Dawson (Bill) Jeffcoat in 1948. She was the loving mother of three daughters who survive: Mrs. Rose Wyatt and husband Larry of Almo, KY; Mrs. Cindy Wood and husband Tim of Bartlett, TN and Mrs. Carol Davis and husband Brian of Bartlett, TN. She is also survived by her heart children, Fred and Sherry Horton of Jonesboro, AR and Leonard and Nancy Sherouse of Gainesville, FL. She leaves six grandchildren: Joy Wyatt Logan and husband, Rob; Dawson Wood; Matthew Wyatt; Dr. Leah Wood Knight and husband, Danny; Bonnie Davis and Michael Davis and wife Mallory. Surviving Great grandchildren are: Wyatt Logan; Alexia Wyatt; Lilly Wyatt; Tadd Logan; Jackson Wyatt; Devin Wyatt; Allie Wyatt; Tolk Knight; Shep Knight and Ellery Knight. Surviving great great granddaughter is Etta Jayne Logan. Mrs. Jeffcoat was a member of the church of Christ for over 75 years where she served as a Bible class teacher of ladies and teenage girls as well as a speaker on Ladies' Day programs. Along with her husband, she was the former owner of Jeffcoat Dairy Company; Jeffcoat Trucking Company and Jeffcoat Cash and Carry. She was an accomplished artist who loved to fish and sing. She was a dormitory supervisor at Freed-Hardeman University for several years where she was affectionately known by her 120 girls as Mama Jeffcoat. Her long career as a real estate broker and agent began in Florida. She retired from Kopperud Realty in Murray, KY in the late 80's. She loved her career, but her real aim in life was being a Christian wife, mother, Grandmommy and Mer to her family. When Mrs. Jeffcoat's husband decided to leave Mississippi and begin a life of preaching, she left her home and followed him to many places through the years where each house was made into a warm and welcoming home. Their last full-time work was with the Williams Chapel church of Christ in Calloway County, Kentucky. They and their entire family made lifelong friendships among the congregation there that they loved so much. Mrs. Betty as she was called by many was known for the meals and Southern hospitality that she extended to others. She never sought attention for herself even when she needed it. She was a giver and not a taker -- a born nurturer. She was a quiet, unassuming Godly woman always wishing to care for others. She endured the declining health of both her husband and herself and then the death of her sweetheart with grace. She remained a constant steady and calming force in the lives of her family. Mrs. Jeffcoat was an example of a true Southern lady. The visitation and funeral will be at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, 401 S. Cummings Street, Fulton, MS. 38843 on Saturday, August 20 beginning at 10 A.M. until the funeral hour. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 P.M. Eulogies will be given by her three sons-in-law that she called her boys: Larry Wyatt; Tim Wood and Brian Davis. Special songs recorded by her three daughters will be played as she requested. Congregational singing will be led by Ed Riddick. Prayers will be led by Terry Brumley and Ray Murdock. Serving as pallbearers will be: Dawson Wood; Matthew Wyatt; Michael Davis; Rob Logan; Wyatt Logan; Tadd Logan; Jackson Wyatt and Shane Smith.The burial will follow at Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton, MS where she will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart that she longed to join. Graveside remarks and scripture reading will be made by John Robert Hall followed by a song. The closing prayer will be led by Doug Smith. Memorial donations may be made to the Shepherd Gideon Knight Fund, Oliver Creek church of Christ, 8313 Highway 70, Arlington, TN 38002.
