HOLLY SPRINGS -- Ardelia Jefferise Roberts, 70, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday March 21, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Jones Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday March 20, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.