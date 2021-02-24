Jessie "Cool J" Jefferson, 64, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Greenwood M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Greenwood M.B. Church Cemetery.

