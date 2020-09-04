RED BANKS -- Mrs. Louis "Vallie" Jefferson, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 03, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Wednesday September 9, 2020 Private at Mt Newell Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday September 8, 2020 4:00 -7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

