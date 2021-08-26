Sharon Jeffreys, 76, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her home. She was born April 10, 1945, in Tupelo to Benjamin (Jiggs) Monts and Martha Jewel Kelly Monts. She graduated from Shannon High School in 1963. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Stephens United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, cross-stitch, crocheting, knitting and fishing. She was an avid New York Yankees fan, all things Mississippi State and an avid animal lover. She loved spending time with her family and her 18 year old cat, Mystic, who will miss her greatly. Services will be 2:30 PM Friday at Plantersville United Methodist Church with her nephew, Tom Monts officiating. Burial will be in Plantersville Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim Jeffreys of Columbus; two daughters, Amy Bostick (Heath) and Angie Jeffreys all of Columbus; two grandchildren, Rachel Bostick of Oxford and Heather Bostick of Columbus; her sister-in-law, Joan Parmer (Win); her brother, Tommy Monts, Sr. of Plantersville; her niece, Lisa Wadley (Bob); her nephews, Tom Monts (Alicia), Kelly Monts (Melinda) and Mike Parmer (Julie); a host of great nieces and nephews and their families and many precious cousins on both side of the family. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Sandra Temple Monts. The family would like to thank Dr. Karissa Boyd and staff and The Infusion Center staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus for their care and compassion. Memorials may be made to Plantersville United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society or an animal charity of your choice. Visitation will be 2 - 2:30 Friday at the church.
