Gollie Jeffries Jr, 85, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday January 30, 2021 11:00 at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday January 29, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

