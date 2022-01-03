Troy Lynn Jeffries, 52, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on October 6, 1969 in Ellwood, Indiana to Lanny Jeffries and Marilyn Rose Hulshof Jeffries. Growing up in Aberdeen, he was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and was currently employed by Avid Boats in Amory as a welder. Troy enjoyed hunting, boating, mud riding, racing motorcycles. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father and loved to travel with his family. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aberdeen with Fr. Joseph Le officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Rochelle Bayno Jeffries of Hamilton; two sons, Daniel Jeffries and Skyler Poole; two daughters, Gabrielle Jeffries and Stormie Jeffries; his father, Lanny Jeffries of Quincy; his mother, Marilyn Hulshof Jeffries of Hamilton; one sister, Meredith Jeffries Reese of Aberdeen; special aunt, Donna Kay Jeffries of Aberdeen; nephew, Ayden Reese; aunts, Linda Thacker (Ray), Donna Durbin, and Sharon Darnall; uncles, Donnie Jeffries and Charlie Hulshof (Terry); his father and mother-in-law, Rogelio and Violeta Bayno; his close friends, Jeremy Conoway, Mike Gillian, Bill Frosch, and Sandra Tindol; and a host of cousins and other friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Larry Daniel and Ima Gene Jeffries and George and Margaret Hulshof; and uncles, Larry Jeffries and Linus Hulshof. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
