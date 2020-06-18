70, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Okolona. Rev. Dr. Terwileger T.W. Jenkins was born to his late parents, Allison Jenkins, Sr. and Auzell Wise -Jenkins on May 7, 1950 in Okolona. Rev. Dr. Terwileger Jenkins is survived by two daughter; Claudia (William) Jenkins-Robinson of Brandon, Fla. and Teresa Jenkins Robinson of Okolona. One son; Jason (Xena) Jenkins of Seffner, Fla. One brother; Allison Jenkins, Jr. (Joann) of Bossier City, Louisiana. Four grandchildren; Jazlyn Robinson, Tadarian Robinson, Gabriella Jenkins, and Allison Jenkins. The visitation will be Fri., June 19, 2020 open to the public from 4 p.m. -5 p.m. From 5 p.m. -6 p.m. will be Pastor/Ministers reflection hour all at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., June 20, 2020 at Chapel Grove East with Pastor Edward McCree officiating with mandatory safety measures in place. The burial will follow at Chapel Grove East Church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

