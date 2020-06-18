70, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Okolona. Rev. Dr. Terwileger T.W. Jenkins was born to his late parents, Allison Jenkins, Sr. and Auzell Wise -Jenkins on May 7, 1950 in Okolona. Rev. Dr. Terwileger Jenkins is survived by two daughter; Claudia (William) Jenkins-Robinson of Brandon, Fla. and Teresa Jenkins Robinson of Okolona. One son; Jason (Xena) Jenkins of Seffner, Fla. One brother; Allison Jenkins, Jr. (Joann) of Bossier City, Louisiana. Four grandchildren; Jazlyn Robinson, Tadarian Robinson, Gabriella Jenkins, and Allison Jenkins. The visitation will be Fri., June 19, 2020 open to the public from 4 p.m. -5 p.m. From 5 p.m. -6 p.m. will be Pastor/Ministers reflection hour all at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., June 20, 2020 at Chapel Grove East with Pastor Edward McCree officiating with mandatory safety measures in place. The burial will follow at Chapel Grove East Church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.