Dunte' Deshun Jenkins age 32, was born September 02, 1987 to Donell Hunt and the late Kim Jenkins Hunt. He was called home on August 8, 2020. He confessed his life to Christ at a early age. He graduated from Middleton High School in 2007. He received his welding certificate at Tennessee Technology. He later finished truck driving school where he began working for B&B Concrete in Ripley, MS until his health declined. He leaves to cherish his memories his father, Donell Hunt, Fiance' Kizzie Rutherford, four children: Japrayla Hamer, Fredricous Hamer, Kyree Rutherford and Tyemond Glass. Grandparents, John (Queen) Jenkins and Sever (Mary) Scott Sr. Two brothers: Donell (Raemanethia) Hunt and Darion (Shanitra) Hunt, one sister: Anya Hunt and a host of nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5 pm - 7 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Ripley, MS. Graveside services will be held Saturday, 11am. August 15, 2020 at Prospect CME Church Cemetery, Grand Junction, TN. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
