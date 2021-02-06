70, passed away on Tues., Feb. 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. George Edward Jenkins was born to his late parents Henry Jenkins, Sr. and Gerlean Gladney-Jenkins on June 6, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Jenkins retired from the Okolona School System. George Edward Jenkins is survived byThree daughters; Teresa Johnson of Okolona, Stephanie R. Spencer (Barry) of South Ben, Indiana, and Tina M. Jenkins of South Ben, Indiana. One son; George Edward Jenkins, Jr. Two brothers; BB White and CB White both of Shannon. There are also five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. George E. Jenkins was preceded in death by two brothers; James Jenkins and Henry Lee Jenkins, Jr. Two sisters; Olie B. Garth and Mary Jenkins. The visitation will be on Mon., Feb. 8, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. The service will be Tues., Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Clark's Chapel MBC Cemetery with Pastor Barry Spencer officiating. Please social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

