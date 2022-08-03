Gerald Jenkins spent most of his life in Ohio before moving to Tupelo 4 months ago to be near his daughter, Emily and son in law, Ron as his health failed. He departed this life for the greater realm from his Tupelo residence on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 just a month before his 87th birthday. Gerald was born on August 28, 1935 in Ironton, Ohio to the late Ellis Jenkins and Capitola Cline Jenkins. He graduated from the Wheelersburg High School in 1953 and received his Bachelors Degree from Ohio University. A patriotic American, he served his Country in the U. S. Army in the post-Korea era spending much of his time at Fort Washington. Gerald married Cynthia Jo Mucha in 1958, a marriage of 58 years, until her death in 2016. Gerald chose Banking as a career beginning as Assistant Secretary of American Savings and Loan in 1967 and retired as President in 1997. Gerald remained on the Board until he aged out at age 75. He also served as Chairman of the Board of the Intrieve Corporation, a large data processing company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Gerald was civic minded all his life and served on numerous non- profit boards and foundations. He was a former member of the Portsmouth School Board. He was a loyal supporter and volunteer for Southern Ohio Medical Center Development Foundation from l995 until 2017 serving as Chairman from 2006-2012 and was instrumental in securing their Hospice program. He was a member of the Shawnee State University Development Foundation and led their "Poised for Tommorrow" campaign. He was active with the Cancer Society, the Portsmouth Rotary Club where he was a "Paul Harris Fellow". For over 60 years, he belonged to the Portsmouth Elks Lodge #154. He served multi year terms as treasurer of the Ohio Savings and Loan League, an active member of the Martings Foundation from 1995 until his death. Gerald was a member of the Greater Portsmouth Growth Corporation. In l990, he was chosen "Distinguished Citizen of the Year" by the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce. He was a longtime member of the Sciotoville Christ United Methodist Church and active in all their ministries. Gerald and Cynthia were world travelers having visited 7 continents. Gerald's living was not in vain. He lived to serve his God, his country, his family and his fellowman. His generosity toward others will be a great part of his legacy. A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at 6 PM Thursday, August 4, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo with Rev. Rusty Keen and Rev. Embra Jackson officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Wheelersburg Memorial Burial Park in Ohio, next to his late wife, Cynthia. Visitation will be from 5 PM-service time Thursday only at the Church. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at fumc-tupelo.org. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Gerald is survived by his daughter, Emily Jenkins Lauder and her husband, Ronald Lauder, Jr. of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Caroline Lauder of Tupelo and Landon Lauder of Brighton, MA; his brothers, Cline Jenkins, James Jenkins and a sister, Jane Mucha all of Wheelersburg, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia in 2016, son, Nathan Andrew Jenkins in l986, his father, Ellis Jenkins in 1963 and his mother, Capitola Jenkins in 1998. Memorials may be made to the Gerald R. Jenkins Foundation, c/o Create Foundation, 213 West Main St., Tupelo, Ms. 38804.
