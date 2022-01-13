Glenda Rose Jenkins, 67, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Chickasaw County on May 18, 1954. Glenda loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Jolly Chapel M.B. Church and a lifelong resident of Okolona. She loved to sing and share her contagiously loving smile with others. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Tonya Jenkins Fields; a granddaughter, Chastade Jenkins; grandsons: Arius Jenkins, Armani Fields; two great-grandchildren; Zyrion Pullman and Cameron Jenkins; her siblings: Watsie Jenkins, Jr., (Sarah), Charley Jenkins (Elizabeth), Joe Hooks, Rubbie Jenkins, Eddie Jenkins, Brenda Baker, and Robert Davidson; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, 9am-5pm at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave. Okolona, MS. Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Jolly Chapel, Okolona, 11am. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Masks are Required.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.