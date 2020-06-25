ABERDEEN -- Julia Thelma Johnston Jenkins, 64, passed away Monday, June 23, 2020, at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Friday, June 26, 2020; 3:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 - 12:50 PM at at the funeral home..

