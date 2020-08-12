TIPPAH COUNTY -- Marsha Darlene Jenkins, 53, passed away Sunday, August 09, 2020, at her residence in Blue Mountain. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Sunday, August 16 at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.

