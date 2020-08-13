Marsha Darlene Jenkins, 53, resident of Blue Mountain and well known Emergency Room Registered Nurse in North Mississippi, died from an accidental fall at her residence on Sunday morning, August 9, 2020. A Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Sunday, August 16 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Jenkins was born March 4, 1967 in Kosciusko, MS and at an early age moved to Prentiss County where she was a graduate of Jumpertown High School. She completed her education as a Registered Nurse at Northeast Mississippi Junior College. Ms. Jenkins had a passion for serving as a healthcare provider and was a dedicated Emergency Room Nurse for over 30 years. She was currently employed by the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley and had formerly been employed by hospital emergency rooms in Tupelo and Clarksdale. Ms. Jenkins will be remembered for her love of the outdoors which included deer hunting and car races. Her pet canines, "Henry" and "Lucille" were an important part of her life. Memories will be shared by her partner of 25 years, Myra Gray of Blue Mountain, one son, Wesley Reese of Tupelo and two grandchildren, Ashton Parker and Maggie Annabella Reese. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean Moorehead Bullock. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories of Ms. Jenkins at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
85°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 6:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.