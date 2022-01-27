Patsy Ruth Tubb Jenkins left this earthy realm to be with her Heavenly Father on January 20, 2022 after a long illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Patsy was born May 9, 1939 in Becker, Mississippi; the fifth of seven children to Russell Jeptha Tubb and Willie Grace Hill. She graduated from Becker High School in 1957 and then later followed her life-long dream of working with Delta Airlines as a Reservation Manager in Memphis, Tennessee. She had the unique opportunity of traveling the world during her tenure with Delta. Her life changed forever when she met and married the love of her life, Fred, on September 20, 1969. Shortly after their wedding, Patsy and Fred embarked on a new adventure in moving to Houston, Texas, where she lived the rest of her life. She became a loving, Christian mother to two children, Lara and Freddy. Throughout the following years, Patsy was dedicated to family both immediate and extended, even while living so far away. One of her greatest joys was becoming a grandmother to Henry. Whenever together, they were a blur of imagination that was fun to be around. Patsy exuded a tireless devotion in giving to others. Whether it was to her husband and children and all their endeavors through work and school; or the numerous charities for disabled children, the elderly, the less fortunate and most of all to her church; everyone could always count on Patsy for help. Anyone that knew her would say that she had a zest for all that life had to offer and loved to have fun. Her smile and humor could light up any room and she had an uncanny ability to make all those around her feel included and valued. She was always open to listen with a caring ear and offer loving advice that made you feel like everything would be okay. Patsy will be dearly missed by all her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator. Patsy is survived by her husband, Frederick, Jr., her daughter Lara Grace, her son Frederick III, his wife Katie and her grandson Frederick IV (Henry); her sister Nancy Mody and her brother Jerry Tubb. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Grace; sisters Helen Sims and Bobby Jean Stegall, and brothers Russell and Felix Tubb. Graveside services for Mrs. Jenkins are set for 11:00 AM, Monday, January 31, 2022 at Greenbrier Cemetery in Becker with Bro. Jason Green officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Patsy Tubb Jenkins to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee .
