Robert Luther Jenkins, 89, returned to his Creator in the early morning hours of Friday, April 16, 2021 from his residence. Born to the late Gaylon Luther Jenkins and Ella Mae McAdams Jenkins in Sallis, MS, he grew up in Attala County and attended the public schools there graduating from Holmes Junior High School in Goodman. Rev. Jenkins continued his education at the University of Mississippi, graduating in 1956, and ultimately graduated from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta. Reverend Robert Jenkins spent over 61 years as a servant to God and his children ministering in the United Methodist Church-serving in the former North Mississippi Conference. Meek, mild and patient, he was always a "pastor" as well as a preacher, Bro. Robert tended his flock with loving compassion and genuine concern for their spiritual well being. He had extraordinary knowledge of the Bible. Bro. Robert especially enjoyed nurturing children and made "children's church" a part of every service. He was a master woodworker and literally carved thousands of chrismons (Christian symbols) for his parishioners. He gifted all his children and grandchildren with complete sets which are masterpieces and cherished possessions of his devotion to God and family. A devoted husband, dad and granddad, Robert married Carol Ann "Pat" Watkins on June 18, 1952. A Service of Inurnment will be held at 3 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Columbarium at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo. His daughter in law, the Reverend Sherry Jenkins, will officiate. The family will greet guest afterwards. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Bro. Robert leaves behind his cherished family, his wife of 68 years; Pat of Tupelo; his children, Bobby Jenkins and wife, Sherry C. of Tupelo and Donna Carol Habel and husband, Bruce of Raeford, North Carolina; his daughter in law, Sherry W. Jenkins of Oxford; seven grandchildren; Robby Jenkins and his wife, Donielle of Thaxton, Nicholas Jenkins and his wife, Ashley of Oxford, Meredith Jenkins of Tupelo, CJ Jenkins and his wife, Mary Margaret of Virginia, Luke Jenkins of Boston, Mass., Kevin Habel of Raleigh, North Carolina and Andrew Habel also of Raleigh; and a niece, Karen Gray of Gautier, Miss. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, one son, Dr. Charles Michael "Chuck" Jenkins, and his mother and father-in-law. Memorials may be made to Walk to Emmaus at Baird and Stallings, P.O. Box 651, Indianola, MS 38751.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.