James C. Jenkins, Sr., 64, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Jolly Chapel M.B. Church in Okolona, MS with masks required.. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Jolly Chapel Church Cemetery in Okolona, MS..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.