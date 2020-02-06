Mr. James Roy Jenkins, Sr., age 72, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born June 7, 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas to James Jenkins and Evadell Arnold Jenkins. He worked as a welder employed by American Motors. James enjoyed going to church, gospel singings, and going to yard sales. He was a member of Brewer Baptist Church. A memorial service will be at 2 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Shannon with Bro. Tim Tutor and Bro. John Davis officiating. Private burial will follow at Doty Chapel Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuenraldirectors.com. Survivors include his three sons, Jimmy Jenkins of Kenosha, WI, Jeff Jenkins and Scott Jenkins, both of Russellville, AL; sisters, Linda Jenkins of Kenosha, WI and Barbara Jones (Paul) of Terrell, TX; brother, Raymond Funderburk (Sue) of Kenosha, WI; three grandsons, one granddaughter, and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, C. W. and Evadell Arnold Funderburk, and his father, James Jenkins.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.