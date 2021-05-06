Tania Denise Shurden Jenkins was born September 14, 1972 in Tupelo, MS and departed this world May 5, 2021. Tania worked many years at Schnadig until the plant closed. She then went back to college and worked at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS as a lab technician until her illness. She fought her illness up until she drew her very last breath. She had a spirit of a true warrior. She loved the family pets, Rufus & Lilly, flowers, shopping with her girls, family vacations, talks with her friends and get-togethers with relatives. Services will be Friday, May 7, 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Merlin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Tania is survived by her beloved husband of twenty-eight years - Paul Jenkins; two children whom she adored - Tessa and Aubrey Jenkins; a brother she helped raise-Dustin Shurden; her father - Keith Shurden; an aunt - Sandra "Mawmaw Nanny" and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Johnnie Shurden and her grandparents, Noble and Pauline Reynolds. Pallbearers will be Terry Reynolds, Mike Reynolds, Shawn Guin, Jeff Kilgo, Perry Kilgo, Brandon Kilgo, Bunny Felks and Steven Walkley. Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 5-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.