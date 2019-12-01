Wauneece Welch Jenkins, 87, of the Shiloh Community, passed into her heavenly home on November 30, 2019 at Oxford Health & Rehab. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. David Thomas and Rev. Derek Starnes officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Waller Funeral Home. Wauneece was born on October 21, 1932, in Denmark, MS to Irene Handley and Fred Welch. She graduated from Yocona High School in 1950. She was an active and lifetime member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she taught preschool age Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was a choir member for many years. Over the years she worked at Rainbow Cleaners, provided childcare for a number of different families, and retired from Emerson Electric where she worked for 25 years. Wauneece was preceded in death by her husband, E. W. Jenkins, her parents, Irene Handley and Fred Welch and both brothers, Billy Welch and Freddie Welch. Wauneece is survived by her three children, Bruce (Mary) Jenkins of Oxford, MS, Gwen Jenkins of Southaven, MS and Sherry Jenkins Wall of Oxford. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Andy (Kristie) Jenkins, Tanya Billington, Tina (Bill) Nehls, Holly Reeves, Katie Jenkins, Brantney (Cicely) Cox, Michael (Alannah) Wall, Lindsey (T.J.) Hemphill, and twelve great grandchildren, Will Jenkins, Anna Claire Phillips, Bailey Billington, Barrett Billington, Tyler Nehls, Ellie Nehls, Caiden Cox, Christian Cox, Trace Wall, Avery Hodge, Brayden Hodge, and Jack Hemphill and many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Joy Welch. Her family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the care given by the Encompass Hospice Nurses - Chrissi Lewis and Amber Ray. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Jenkins' memory may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 31 CR 429, Oxford, MS 38655 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
