Mrs. Martha Elizabeth "Beth" "Sweet Aunt Bay" Davis Jennings, 67, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born in Houston, Mississippi on January 10, 1953 to Roy "Pompey" Davis and Barita Gregg Davis. She was a homemaker and a member of Mantee Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and loved her family birthday dinners. Graveside Services will be held at Concord Cemetery in Houston on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Zack Sanford officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery on County Road 52 in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Jennings is survived by her sons, Derrick (Connie) Jennings of Mantee, and Jay (Donnie Ann) Jennings of Mantee; her sister, Lynn (Mickey) Gill of Houston; her brothers, Keith (Renee) Davis of Houston and Kevin (Kay) Davis of Houston; her grandchildren, Coy, Emma, Kelly, Lauren, and Paden Jennings; a special cousin, Jamie Reynolds Armour; and the father of her children, Mike Jennings. Mrs. Jennings is preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mantee Baptist Church "Shoe Box Ministry Fund" 1151 Main Street Mantee, Mississippi 39751 Pallbearers will be Jonathan Gill, Corey Gill, Matt Davis, Stan Lester, Jackson Crump, and Brian Crump. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Gill, Cliff Norwood, Will Davis, BJ Duncan, John Scott, Asa Lester, Charlie Armour, Joseph Blubaugh, Michael Blubaugh, and Nicholas Blubaugh. **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.